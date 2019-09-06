Jones faced struggles with stuttering as a child, but later overcame his challenges and found a path in acting. He launched his career on Broadway in 1958. That same Broadway venue, formerly known as the Cort Theatre, was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2022. In his six decades of acting, Jones appeared in more than 80 films.

Jones’ decorated resume includes four Tony Awards, two Primetime Emmy awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, an honorary Oscar he received in 2011 and a lifetime achievement Tony Award he earned in 2017. Jones is also one of only 21 EGOT winners.