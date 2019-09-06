Legendary actor James Earl Jones has died at age 93. Sources confirmed to Variety that the global icon died on Monday at his home in Dutchess County, New York.
Jones, best known for playing the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, had many more iconic roles throughout his 60-year career. Some of his other unforgettable performances include his role as King Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America and as the voice of Mustafa in Disney’s The Lion King. Jones also starred in the 1989 classic Field of Dreams, The Sandlot in 1993, and Cry, the Beloved Country in 1995.
Jones faced struggles with stuttering as a child, but later overcame his challenges and found a path in acting. He launched his career on Broadway in 1958. That same Broadway venue, formerly known as the Cort Theatre, was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2022. In his six decades of acting, Jones appeared in more than 80 films.
Jones’ decorated resume includes four Tony Awards, two Primetime Emmy awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, an honorary Oscar he received in 2011 and a lifetime achievement Tony Award he earned in 2017. Jones is also one of only 21 EGOT winners.
In addition to his movie roles, Jones became a legend on TV with his role on hit shows such as Roots, The Atlanta Child Murders, L.A. Law, and Homicide: Life on the Street. He also appeared on The Simpsons, Picket Fences, Law & Order, Frasier and House.
In a 2014 interview with the New York Times, Jones was asked how he kept his career going for decades.
“The secret is never forgetting that you’re a journeyman actor and that nothing is your final thing, nothing is your greatest thing, nothing is your worst thing,” Jones told The New York Times. “I still consider myself a novice.”