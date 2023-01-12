Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx are back for the seventh season of game show Beat Shazam.

The show went through a bit of a turbulent time once Foxx was hospitalized for his undisclosed illness in 2023. During that time, Nick Cannon filled in for the beloved comedian and actor. But, in this first look from the new season of the Fox game show, Jamie returns as host and executive producer with Corinne back as co-host and DJ. The two will try to help two teams as they play to win against the music app Shazam and correctly identify today’s top hits.

After competing against each other, “the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million,” according to the synopsis. “Over the course of its six previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million. This season, the series will have special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes and mothers–all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.”

Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s president of unscripted entertainment, said how the Foxx father-daughter duo are the only people who could host the series.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” she said. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Season 7 of Beat Shazam airs May 28 at 8/7 on Foz.