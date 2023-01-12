Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs is coming out swinging in defense of Paapa Essiedu.

Variety reports that Isaacs has spoken out in defense of Essiedu, who has been cast as Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series. The role was originated by Alan Rickman in the films.

According to the article, Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the original films, put racist fans on notice during an interview with Collider amid his appearance at Fans Expo. He told Collider that Essiedu will have racist fans eating their words.

What Jason Issacs says about Paapa Essiedu’s casting

“Paapa Essiedu is one of the best actors I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “I’ve seen some people online who are being rude about him. What they’re being is racist. All the cast of the new Harry Potter TV series is amazing. They will be swallowing their tongues, hopefully–you know, their digital tongues–when they see [Paapa] does on screen.”

Racist fans are only one of Essiedu’s problems. Trans people and allies have been against the series due to JK Rowling’s involvement. Rowling has infamously campaigned against trans people, trans women in particular, as part of what she feels is “feminist” activism. She has been labeled a TERF, which stands for Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist.

Many, including former Harry Potter actors, have come out against Rowling’s stance, condemning her as a bigot. Actors who are taking part in the new series have also fielded their share of negative comments because of their participation in the series; however, Essiedu joined several UK actors who signed an open letter supporting trans rights.

Who else is starring in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

HBO’s Harry Potter cast also includes Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, Alastair Stout as the trio, with John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, Paul Whitehouse, Katherine Parkinson, Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni, Sienna Moosah and Lox Pratt also a part of the ensemble.