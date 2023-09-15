Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are exploring the highs and lows of sisterhood in the trailer for the forthcoming Prime Video thriller crime drama, The Better Sister.

The series stars Biel as Chloe Taylor, Banks as Nicky Macintosh, Corey Stoll as Adam Macintosh, Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Ethan Macintosh, Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez, Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders, with Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock, and Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster.

What will ‘The Better Sister’ be about?

Based on the book by Alafair Burke, the eight-episode limited series, according to the official description, is all “about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.”

In the trailer, we immediately find Biel’s Chloe giving herself a pep talk in the mirror after learning that her husband Adam has been murdered.

“My husband has been murdered. And my sister is here. And though I am feeling anxiety about this, I release it,” said Biel in the bathroom mirror at one point during the trailer, attempting to silence the chaos around her.

When does ‘The Better Sister’ premiere?

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and ITV Studios’ Tomorrow Studios. Olivia Milch and Regian Corrado are the showrunners, and they executive produce with series director Craig Gillespie and Annie Marter through Fortunate Jack Productions. Ohter executive producers are Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, as well as Biel, Banks, Michelle Purple and Kerry Orent.

The Better Sister premieres on Prime Video on May 29. Check out the trailer below: