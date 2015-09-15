Actress, activist and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Bianca Castro-Arabejo, commonly known by her stage name, Jiggly Caliente, has died.

Castro-Arabejo was 44. The news comes after it was revealed earlier in the week that she had to have a leg amputated due to a “severe infection.”

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” her family said in a statement posted on her Instagram. “Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.”

The statement continued in part, “Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world. Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.”

How did Jiggly Caliente die?

The exact circumstances of her death and infection are unknown. Earlier in the week, her family wrote in a statement that she had “experienced a serious health setback.” The statement read, “Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg.”

It continued, “Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive.”

Jiggly Caliente’s ‘Drag Race’ legacy

As Caliente, she first garnered attention for appearing on the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She also competed on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and as an inaugural judge for the international spinoff, Drag Race Philippines, sitting on the judges panel until her death.

She also appeared on ‘Pose’

As transgender activist, Castro-Arabejo also appeared on FX’s groundbreaking ballroom drama series, Pose, where she played Veronica Ferocity in a recurring role.

Pose creator Steven Canals pays tribute Castro-Arabejo in an Instagram post:

‘Drag Race’ world reacts to the death of Jiggly Caliente?

Hundreds of Drag Race alumni across the globe posted tributes.

“The community lost a pillar and an icon today. My heart is heavy,” wrote RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17’s Crystal Envy on Instagrm.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6’s Trinity K. Bonet said, “My god….. one of if not the ONLY rugirl who cheered for me.. called and checked on me. Who took the time out to understand me instead of passing instant judgement…. The term we lost a real one is the only way to say it…the REAL ONES DIE YOUNG! You will always be that girl! Love you suga cookie! ❤️❤️😢.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said, “Heartbroken 💔 🕊️ 🏳️‍⚧️ she was one of the best humans walking this earth and so pure. What you saw was what you got only waaaaaay more twisted in the best possible way.”

“I love you, my sister,” wrote RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1 and 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World Season 1 star Jujubee. “I will forever remember our giggles together. I’m so grateful we met this lifetime. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Morphine Love Dion from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 wrote, “I cannot stop crying I love you so much I wish I can hug you one more time this can’t be real…”

Additional tributes from the ‘Drag Race’ world

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen posted an Instagram tribute reading in part, “I’ll miss our random calls to talk shit and laugh about stuff I could never share here. I loved watching you go from NYC Star to international drag sensation. We lost a real one today. Sis, you really did ‘retire with the crown.'”

Jinkx Monsoon, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7 also posted a tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jiggly was so much person in one little body. She lived her life exactly how she wanted to— never taking a moment of it for granted. She always reminded me to be grateful for every little gift our blessed lives give us. She never complained about touring— she loved this life. She… pic.twitter.com/Gn9KHuHgLr — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) April 27, 2025

The official RuPaul’s Drag Race accounts posted the following statement: “We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”

We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this… pic.twitter.com/wkDXQKfwoy — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 27, 2025

Rest well, my good time gal ❤️ @jiggly_official

Thank you for 20 years of laughter and friendship ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/b0FD2o5JPV — Bianca Del Rio (@TheBiancaDelRio) April 27, 2025

Jiggly was the fiercest, funniest, most loyal friend I’ve ever had. Over the past 11 years she taught me to stand up for myself, held me accountable when necessary, and never failed to make me laugh til I cried… Grateful I got to say goodbye, heartbroken I had to. Shattered. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lZMkePqf0k — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) April 27, 2025

I just lost my favorite seat mate. 😢 Drag Race Philippines will never be the same without you. I love you, my sister Jiggly pic.twitter.com/eHhBIIr2AK — Jervi Wrightson (KaladKaren) (@JerviWrightson) April 27, 2025

We have lost a beautiful, kind, genuine soul. Bianca/Jiggly was someone I came to for advice, I looked up to, who gave me support when it was most needed and, I cannot lie, was always there for a good gossip! Rest in Power diva, you will be missed so much 💖 pic.twitter.com/10DQ7kP74K — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) April 27, 2025

Jiggly 😭 I am so so so sad. it’s not fair 😔 Bianca lit up EVERY room she walked in. her smile and spirit are palpable. whether she was throwing shade or giving you a hug, she was a SISTER. she prioritized community and i will never ever forget that. rest easy sister pic.twitter.com/DTHmZ9FWrP — Jan Sport 💜 (@janjanjan) April 27, 2025