John Boyega is taking on Denzel Washington‘s character from The Book of Eli.

Deadline reports that Boyega will headline and executive produce The Book of Eli TV series prequel. The series will have Boyega playing the younger version of Eli, Washington’s character from the 2010 post-apocalyptic film.

The film’s creative team is also behind the series, with the film’s writer, Gary Whitta, serving as the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. The film’s directors, the Hughes brothers, will also executive produce with the film’s producer, Alcon Entertainment.

The series is reported as taking place 30 years before the events of the film. The film itself takes place 30 years after a nuclear disaster, so that puts the series around the time of the nuclear fallout itself. The series is being shopped to “select premium buyers,” according to Deadline.

Deadline calls the series “one of the highest-profile, star-driven, IP-based packages to hit the premium TV marketplace since the end of the Hollywood strikes.” This also marks the third time Boyega will star in an American television show, with the first being Fox’s 2014 reboot 24: Live Another Day and the obscure 2015 FXX animated series Major Lazer.