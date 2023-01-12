Jonathan Majors’ lauded turn in 2023 Sundance fave Magazine Dreams is finally seeing the light of day with a brand new trailer.

The trailer for the film is emotionally gripping, and the splashy reviews featured in the trailer show just how beloved the film was before Majors’ fall from grace. The film, which was originally shelved by Searchlight Pictures after Majors’ 2023 arrest and 2024 conviction over assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, has since been picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment. Under Briarcliff, the film will head to theaters March 21.

The film stars Majors as an amateur bodybuilder who wants to rise to the top of the bodybuilding world. But his goals place him in mental and physical danger as he pushes himself to the limits. Majors also serves as executive producer.

When Briarcliff CEO Tom Ortenberg announced the distributor would buy Magazine Dreams, he said in a statement how Briarcliff wants to bring the film to the masses.

“Elijah’s film made a well-deserved splash in Sundance and Briarcliff is looking forward to taking his story to the big screen across the country in early 2025,” he said. “Jonathan Majors’ transcendent performance as Killian Maddox will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most compelling and transformative roles in recent cinema history. We are honored to bring this extraordinary work to theaters nationwide, inviting audiences to witness a story that will resonate long after the credits roll.”

Writer and director Elijah Bynum said in a statement how relieved he is that his film will finally be seen by a mainstream audience.

“Dozens of incredibly talented people poured their time, energy and creativity into bringing this film to life, and I am immensely proud of their work,” said Bynum. “I’m grateful to Tom Ortenberg and Briarcliff Entertainment for their unwavering support, passion, and for giving this film the opportunity to reach a wider audience.”

Magazine Dreams is written and directed by Elijah Bynum and also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harriet Sansom Harris and Harrison Page. Alongside Majors, executive producers include Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau. Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer has also been added to the executive producer list, with Zeus Network on board as a marketing partner.