Catfish: The TV Show co-host Kamie Crawford has announced she is departing the long-running MTV series after 6 years.

Initially, mid-way through Season 7 in 2019, Crawford was one of several guest hosts to fill in as a host alongside Nev Schulman after the departure of his original co-host, Max Joseph. Quickly becoming a fan-favorite, she was named the official, full-time co-host alongside Schulman in the 98-episode Season 8 in 2020, appearing through the most recent and current season, Season 9.

She took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to reveal the news, writing in part, “After six years of living my absoulte dream working on Catfish – one of the most iconic shows in television history, it is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure.”

What Kamie Crawford said about leaving Catfish

“When I got an email in 2018 from an absolute stranger at Catfish’s production department asking if I wanted to guest co-host two episodes of one of my favorite shows of all time, I never would’ve imagined the life, love, memories and worldwide support that it would’ve awarded me,” the statement continues. “I am so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you and helping people find love – whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more. My mom has always taught me that, ‘people may not always remember what you said, but they’ll always remember how you made them feel.’ The outpouring of love that I received on a daily basis from Catfish fans around the world lets me know that I have done what I’ve always intended on doing, which is to leave every room a little bit brighter, warmer and safer than when I entered.”

She added, “Thank you for wrapping your arms around me and accepting me with welcoming arms. Change is hard but your acceptance and love made it so much easier to fill some already pretty big shoes. I am proud of the work we’ve done and the impact I’ve left and I am forever grateful to Nēv, Critical Content and MTV for this once in a lifetime opportunity and shot at a dream I’ve been working towards since I was 19 years old. I have so many new dreams now and although I’m writing this with tears in my eyes (y’all know I’m a water sign at the end of the day), I am excited for what’s to come and I’m even more honored that I get yo take you all with me. Thank you a million gazillion times Catfish – I LOVE YOU!!!! BOCK, BOCK, BYE FOR NOW!!!!”

When is Kamie Crawford’s last Catfish episode?

Right now it is unknown when Crawford’s last episode will be, or if it has already aired.

Season 9 has not finished airing, so it is unclear whether Crawford will round out the season or not.

Crawford has a long-standing relationship with MTV, including hosting other shows such as Ex on the Beach, Are You The One? and more.

In a 2023 interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, she said. “I always say there needs to be a Black woman in every room. We just have this certain level of nurturing, tough love that people need and crave. We know how to get our point across to say, ‘Hey, come get this hug, but when you get done, go out there and stand up for yourself.’ I think Black women have a certain level of resiliency that we can sprinkle into the world. And that strength has been welcomed in every space I have been in.”