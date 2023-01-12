Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are helping another forlorn lover in MTV’s upcoming Catfish: The TV Show episode.

This week, the two hosts counsel Reign, a young woman who found an anime connection with Piers. However, after the relationship stalled for seven years, Piers is now back trying to connect. Reign asks Schulman and Crawford to help her before Piers decides to ghost again.

The exclusive clip gives more context to Reign and Piers’ relationship and how Reign dealt with the bizarre ghosting antics Piers put her through.

Catfish follows Crawford and Schulman, who travel the country helping people in relationships find closure and answers regarding their mysterious love interests. Through online investigations, phone calls, and one-on-one meetings, Schulman and Crawford determine if the offending party is real or a fake, aka a catfish.

Catfish airs Tuesday at 8/7c on MTV.

Watch the preview below: