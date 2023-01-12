The new Karate Kid film has a title.

The next film in the Karate Kid franchise is now called Karate Kid: Legends, as Tom’s Guide reported. The film will star franchise star Ralph Macchio, who will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso. Jackie Chan is also headlining; he is reprising his role of Mr. Han from the 2010 reimagining with Jaden Smith.

Who else will star in ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Karate Kid: Legends also stars Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Aramis Knight and introduces Ben Wang as the new karate student at the center of the film’s story.

When will the film be released?

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle from a script by Rob Lieber, the film will come to theaters on May 30, 2025.

The Karate Kid franchise will also continue with the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, which returns to Netflix on Nov. 28. Tom’s Guide reports that Macchio told Collider that the series and new film will be connected through his character.

“Mainly to me, it was about always being true to LaRusso. I tried to play truth in 1983 when I originated this character, and still always, throughout Cobra Kai and then the new film, it’s about being honest and truthful to the character and what would motivate any of his actions,” he said.

The first three Karate Kid films are now streaming on Netflix.