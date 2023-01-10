The Grand Dame has received her sentence. The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been sentenced in her DUI case. She was found guilty in December 2024 on eight of nine counts. FOX 5 DC reports she has been sentenced to two years, with one year suspended, meaning she will serve one year. Prosecutors originally sought a six-month sentence, but the judge issued a harsher punishment than expected.

Ahead of sentencing, Huger’s legal team requested leniency, citing past trauma from a sexual assault she experienced in college, the loss of her parents, and stress from the show as contributing factors. They argued that her May 2024 crash resulted from a combination of withdrawal from antidepressants and moderate drinking.

“Ms. Huger’s mother died on Thanksgiving morning in 2017 of kidney failure and sepsis. Her father died seven months later, on June 28, 2018, from complications of Alzheimer’s and ‘of a broken heart.’ Those two losses, in quick succession, were personally devastating for Ms. Huger and, in her opinion, may have been the straws that broke her back, which she believes led to several errors in judgment that resulted in her arrest in this case,” the motion from the defense stated, per Reality Blurb.

The motion continued: “She suffered a concussion from the exploding airbags, along with the effects of alcohol and medication. Her difficulties that evening were the product of a combination of alcohol and a prescribed antidepressant medication for depression. However, Ms. Huger eventually acquiesced to the legal advice of her counsel, indicating that such circumstances might be mitigating but do not constitute a defense. This is because the use of such a strong antidepressant medication can amplify the effects of alcohol on one’s coordination. Taking that prescribed medication is not a defense to DUI; rather, it is more of a reason to avoid consuming alcohol before driving.”

Huger was initially prescribed medication after being raped in college. “However, over time, the loss of her parents and the pressures of being in the public eye—and the stress of providing responsible leadership on the TV show—continued to wear on her well-being. Over time, the dosages of the medication increased—probably beyond prescribed recommendations—but the moderate drinking remained the same. As she explains, ‘I was taking one pill after the assault, and then I began taking two after my parents’ death. I appeared to be in control and had no noticeable issues that I was aware of,’” the paperwork stated.

Her team explained that she was “embarrassed” by the bodycam footage and immediately sought treatment at a wellness facility in Florida to address her use of alcohol and antidepressants. She has also been attending meetings with support groups over the past nine months.

However, the prosecution opposed leniency, citing the 61-year-old reality star’s four prior alcohol-related offenses behind the wheel. They argued that Huger had not demonstrated significant changes or accountability. Prosecutors suggested a 60-day sentence.