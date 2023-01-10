Mia Thornton’s storyline on The Real Housewives of Potomac has sparked major conversation this season. While breakups and fresh romances are par for the course in the Bravo universe, fans haven’t been thrilled with how Thornton has handled hers. Many accuse her of weaponizing her estranged husband Gordon’s bipolar disorder—all while spending time with a man she’s been involved with on and off since high school, radio personality Ingonito, aka Inc. Adding to the drama, a paternity scandal involving her youngest son unfolded on the show. Naturally, it was all addressed during Part 2 of the RHOP Season 9 reunion, and Thornton was not ready for the heat.

Wendy and Gizelle calling out Mia #RHOP pic.twitter.com/kYcwL7SdX8 — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) February 24, 2025

She was grilled by fans, host Andy Cohen, and all of her co-stars, especially Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant, with the latter accusing her of exploiting her family for fame. Bryant didn’t hold back, saying that Thornton was acting like a bad mother. The comment left Thornton in tears, prompting her to excuse herself from the reunion stage.

Bryant also claimed that Thornton doesn’t even live in D.C., Maryland, or Virginia, alleging that she only flies in from Atlanta to film scenes. As for why she’s in Atlanta, the cast insists that despite her public breakup from Inc, they are very much still together and that the breakup was a plot they concocted—along with Gordon—allowing her to continue her dramatic saga.

Thornton also caught heat for being a bad friend after exposing Bryant’s daughters for sneaking boys into the house while Bryant was on vacation—all while she introduced a new man to her own three children before she and Gordon were even fully separated. The bad friend accusations didn’t stop there. Newcomers Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux revealed that Thornton ghosted them after they flew to Miami to celebrate her birthday. Instead, her longtime BFF Jacqueline Blake claimed Thornton was too preoccupied with Inc. Whew chile.

Either way, fans are eating up Mia’s turn in the hot seat. Check out some reactions below: