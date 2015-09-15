The highly anticipated Love Island USA spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, kicked off on Sunday, and it is finding two best friends at odds.

The docuseries, following the former Islanders from the breakout Season 6 cast, showcases the group while they are in Los Angeles for the summer. But for besties Kaylor Martin and Liv Walker, it looks like the summer is a bit rocky for their friendship.

During Blavity/Shadow and Act’s Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast interview, Martin and Walker spoke about the rough patch the two are going through and, without spoiling what’s to come, how they feel about where their friendship is today.

What Kaylor and Liv say about where things go from here

“Without spoiling anything, Kaylor is like…I see her as a sister to me,” said Walker. “I feel like over the series, you’ll see our friendship kind of take its toll and see each other grow, and you’ll be able to really ride the wave with us about our friendship and how we both feel. And I think that’s beautiful in the sense that you’ll also be able to see our other friendships with other people, and you’ll also be able to see our career paths and love [lives], but also being able to see how two people that were so close can go through a situation and handle it in two different ways.”

Separately, Martin said, “Ultimately, it breaks my heart. I never want to be on bad terms with my best friend. So it was very uncomfortable and I hated doing it, especially on TV. So, ideally, it was not the best situation, but I love her, and you guys will see how it plays out. But yeah, I’ll always love her.”

When does Episode 2 of ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ drop on Peacock?

The first episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa is now streaming on Peacock to coincide with the finale day of Love Island USA Season 7. Episode 2 drops Thursday on Peacock, and new episodes will air each Thursday moving forward.