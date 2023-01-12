Keke Palmer and SZA’s buddy comedy has filled out its cast.

The film, from Sony’s TriStar Pictures and MACRO Film Studios has Issa Rae as producer, Rap S**t showrunner Syreeta Singleton as the writer and Lawrence Lamont as the director.

According to Deadline, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Janelle James, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Maude Apatow and Keyla Monterroso Mejia have now joined the cast of the currently untitled film. Joshua Neal, Patrick Cage and Aziza Scott have also been added.

With a cast like this, the film is shaping up to be an entertaining, funny film.

But we still don’t know the plot–that is being kept close to the chest. So not only will we have laughs, but we’ll have some surprises in store.

As Deadline previously stated, “The project came together from the CoCre lab at Sony Pictures with plot details being kept under wraps. The lab was a previous pact between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures to source and incubate emerging, diverse screenwriters to develop and write their first studio feature based on original ideas.”

Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi produce through Hoorae, with Deniese Davis producing through ColorCreative. Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks also produce via Macro Film Studios, with Keke and Sharon Palmer executive producing via Big Boss. Singleton serves as co-producer.