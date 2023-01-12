The upcoming buddy comedy starring SZA and Keke Palmer is still shaping up, this time adding several cast members.

According to Variety, the currently untitled TriStar Pictures comedy has also added The Blackening creator and star Dewayne Perkins to its cast, along with A Black Lady Sketch Show star Gabrielle Dennis, Diarra from Detroit‘s DomiNque Perry and Snowfall‘s Amin Joseph.

Others added include Tony Baker, Nefetari Spencer and Rizi Timane.

All of the new additions join previously announced cast members Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Janelle James, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Maude Apatow, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Joshua Neal, Patrick Cage and Aziza Scott.

As Shadow and Act has reported previously, the plot and character descriptions from the film are completely under wraps, so no one really knows what to expect. However, we can probably gather the tone will be something fans of Insecure and Rap Sh!t will love, since Issa Rae is producing with Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton, who is serving as screenwriter, and Rap Sh!t director Lawrence Lamont signing onto direct. MACRO Film Studios is also producing and co-financing.

Palmer is also executive producing via her production company Big Boss with Big Boss executive Sharon Palmer. Singleon co-produces with Rae and Sara Diya Rastogi producing via Rae’s production company, Hoorae. ColorCreative’s Deniese Davis also produces with MACRO’s Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks.