Keke Palmer is working once again with Aziz Ansari in his directorial debut after their first project was shelved.

Ansari will direct Good Fortune, a project he’s also written and will star in opposite Palmer. Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen will also star. We don’t know much about the film, and even Palmer’s role is being kept secret. However, Deadline describes the film as a comedy.

Ansari had nothing but praise for Palmer. As he said in a statement, “Keke is a delight to work with. I’m so happy she’s a part of our cast and even more excited to provide a quote for this press release announcing her casting.”

Good Fortune is produced by Ansari, Alan Yang and Anthony Katagas. Ansari’s brother and producing partner, Aziz Ansari, and Jonathan McCoy executive produce. The film will be distributed through Lionsgate.

The first time the history-making two-time Emmy winner and Ansari worked together was on a film that unfortunately won’t see the light of day. Ansari wrote the film Being Mortal, which was initially going to be Ansari’s directorial debut. But the film was shut down by Searchlight after Bill Murray was accused of inappropriate conduct. Rogen was also set to star in the film before its production ceased.

Deadline reports how Palmer had kind words to say about Ansari during the Nope premiere, telling the outlet at the time, “I had a wonderful time filming. Aziz Ansari is one of the coolest people that I ever met. That was the coolest experience, but I don’t know anything more than that [about Being Mortal‘s film production].”