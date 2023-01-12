Kendrick Lamar‘s film project with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone is getting moved to March 2026.

It was previously announced that the currently untitled Paramount film from Lamar, Parker and Stone, which is directed by Lamar’s longtime collaborator and friend Dave Free, was originally set for July 4.

However ahead of CinemaCon, the secretive film was been taken off of Paramount’s 2025 schedule just as Lamar preps for his Grand National world tour on April 19. Parker and Stone are also taking care of prior commitments with South Park.

Now, the film is expected to come to theaters on March 20, 2026.

Confirmed information about the very secretive project

Described as a live-action comedy, the film had been previously reported to be about a Black man who learns through a wild series of events as a slave re-enactor that his white girlfriend’s ancestors owned his. The film is written by comedian Vernon Chatman, according to Variety.

Lamar and Free produce via pgLang, with Parker and Stone producing via Park County.

More release shift details

With the film now moved, it leaves Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth at its release slot, with Warner Bros.’ Superman the next week. Meanwhile, its new release window includes Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary and Lionsgate’s I Can Only Imagine 2.