In the mid-to-late 2010s, there were fewer things more intoxicating that Shonda Rhimes’ ABC hit, Scandal. More specifically, everyone was obsessed with it’s central, toxic love story between Washington D.C. fixer Olivia Pope, played by Kerry Washington, and American nepo baby-turned-president Fitzgerald Grant, played by Tony Goldwyn.

Washingon and Goldwyn have stayed close since the show wrapped, and the former costars have gone viral on more than one occasion for their close friendship moments, with the latest happening at the Democratic National Convention Thursday evening.

According to Deadline, Washington hosted the political affair’s final night, which resulted in presidential hopeful Kamala Harris formally accepting the nomination. While addressing the crowd, Washington alluding to an upcoming epic moment, one that would require the crowd to pull out their phones.

“Just like Michelle Obama told us, let’s do something. Let’s make a video. Everybody take out your phones … we’re gonna make a moment,” Washington said. “Can somebody bring me my phone? I wanna capture this historic moment and share it with the people we love.”

That’s when Goldwyn ran on the stage with Washington’s phone. She then asked everyone to take a video as they yelled Harris’ slogan. “When we fight,” the actors said, to which the crowd responded, “We win!”

Applause erupted, and Washington continued to hype up the crowd.

She asked, “Are you ready for Kamala Harris to win?”

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn share sweet moment on stage at #DNC2024 pic.twitter.com/Y1i4MakC5w — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) August 23, 2024

Applause roared again.

“Good, because when Kamala wins, America wins. We did it! ‘We did it, Joe.’ Thank you, Tony,” she concluded.

The former onscreen lovers shared a sweet moment when Goldwyn asked if he could stay on stage with her longer.

“No, you gotta go,” Washington said as the actor said goodbye. “Tony Goldwyn, ladies and gentlemen!”

The UnPrisoned star took their reunion to social media, sharing a a selfie with Goldwyn from the DNC floor on Instagram Stories.

“Giving the people what they want….” she captioned the snap.

Goldwyn followed suit, sharing a picture with Washington playfully putting her finger in his nose.

He captioned the snap, “Serious business being done with @kerrywashington at #DNCChicago!!!”