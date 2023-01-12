The next stop for Scandal in the streaming ecosystem? Tubi.

The popular Shonda Rhimes-created series starring Kerry Washington is now coming to Tubi, which is quickly redefining itself in the industry as not just a viable option for fan-driven content, but as a major player threatening the big streamers’ hold on audience attention.

Tubi announced that all seven seasons of Scandal are now available on the platform, stating, “Get your glass of red wine and bowl of popcorn ready to relive all the drama and get your #OLitz fix for free on Tubi.”

This is the third streamer Scandal has made its mark on. As Shadow and Act reported in 2020, Scandal was originally having season replays on Netflix, but was moved to Hulu May 20 of that year. Tubi gives the ABC series even more access to fans, since Tubi is a free, ad-supported service, making it so that anyone can watch without having to have a subscription.

The series stars Washington as Olivia Pope, a Washington D.C. “political fixer” who, with her team, “handle” the biggest scandals of the beltway. Olivia also had her own scandals to confront as she engaged with an intense affair with the President of the United States, President Fitzgerald Grant.

The series also starred Bellamy Young, Joe Morton, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, Scott Foley, Joshua Malina, Cornelius Smith. Jr., Columbus Short, George Newburn and Portia de Rossi.