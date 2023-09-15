“So I feel like Paige spent a lot of the first season kind of figuring out that she maybe doesn’t have the best boundaries, and she maybe doesn’t have the right answers when it comes to dating and picking who she involves herself with,” Washington said. “It’s a great place to land at the end of the season, but I think in Season 2, we see her realizing that you also can’t walk through life with your walls up all the time. So she starts to try to figure out how to feel as safe in intimacy with the people who matter to her as she does in a boundary lifestyle. So we’ll see her put herself outside her comfort zone in a lot of ways that wind up being really funny, like she’s taking a pole dancing class. She’s online dating; she’s experimenting with people of the same sex. She’s also going out of her comfort zone in terms of how she supports her dad and how she supports her son by being willing to entertain him having more of a relationship with his father.”