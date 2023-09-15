“It’s almost like if the music business never accepted us, we would have created a whole new music business,” he said. “They let us in, but they didn’t have to because with or without them, we would have still made it. We would have our own awards and our own network, but once we got in and they saw the potential in us, that’s when the deceivers came in who said they liked what we were doing, but they had ulterior motives. Put it like this: Once they saw it was making money, you can change the person, but I’m not in this for the check; I was in this to be the best MC.”