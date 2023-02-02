The official description:

The new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3.

Apart from the official teaser released today, a brand-new spot for the series will premiere during the Super Bowl LVIII pregame show on CBS this Sunday. The Knuckles Super Bowl commercial will also air during Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl LVIII special kids and family broadcast, during which Knuckles and friends will make an unexpected visit.

Elba stars as Knuckles, the Echidna, and Adam Pally as Wade Wipple, both reprising their roles from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. They are joined by Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Scott Mescudi, Ellie Taylor, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Cary Elwes, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel.

Special guests include Ben Schwartz, who will play Sonic again, and Tika Sumpter, who will return as Maddie. In addition, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who plays Tails, will also make a special guest appearance.

Director Jeff Fowler returns for the series, directing the pilot episode. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker also direct the series.

Fowler, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara serve as executive producers along with Idris Elba.

John Whittington and showrunner Toby Ascher created the series for television. The series pilot was written by Whittington, who was the head writer of Sonic The Hedgehog 2. James Madejski and Brian Schacter also contributed to writing the series.

Watch the trailer below: