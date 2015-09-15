It hasn’t been that long since Love Island USA Season 6 champion Kordell Beckham was crowned winner along with Serena Page, but now, he can already cross off a “long-term goal” off his bucket list.

Beckham officially has a partnership in collaboration with Cheez-It.

Cheez-It officially announced a partnership with Beckham on Monday. Called the Kordeezy Cheezy Couple, the collab is is a bundle of Beckham’s favorite flavors with him pictured on the packaging.

Photo: Cheez-It

The bundle, inspired by Beckham’s idea to have a new flavor called Spicy White Cheddar, includes the Cheez-It flavors White Cheddar and Hot & Spicy.

“This is literally a dream come true,” Beckham told Blavity in an exclusive statement. “I have wanted to collab with Cheez-It my whole life! Back when I was playing football with the goal of making it into the league, I told everyone I wanted my first endorsement to be with Cheez-It. I didn’t make it to the league, but I made it to Cheez-It; so, I won!”

One of the most memorable moments early on in Love Island USA Season 6 was when Page asked Beckham about his long-term goals, and he told her that outside of modeling and acting, he wanted to get sponsorships, with Cheez-It being his primary target.

“I can’t get enough of Cheez-Its,” he told her.



Talk about a full circle moment.

The Kordeezy Cheezy Couple will be available online starting Tuesday at 11 a.m. EST.