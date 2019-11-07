Love Island USA, Peacock’s stateside edition of the popular dating show that first started in the UK, is the undeniable show of the summer.

It’s sixth season has yet to disappoint— with a cast of ruthless hotties who are not afraid to shake things up in the villa. One of the breakout stars is Kordell Beckham, a fan-favorite who stole the hearts of viewers, before a controversial Casa Amor stint, which was followed by a rekindling with Serena Page that made him America’s sweetheart even further.

Here’s more about who is he is outside of the show, as well as his chances at winning.

He’s 22 and lives in Dallas

Beckham was born on May 27, 2002, making him 22 years old. He was born in Houston, but revealed on the show that he currently lives in Dallas. Per his official Love Island USA bio, he “is a true country boy” and “loves to talk and is a self-proclaimed yapper.”

He’s got a famous brother

Though he has 10 siblings, Beckham has one brother that you’ve surely heard of. His older brother is NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been supportive of his baby brother’s journey on the show, and even appeared on an episode this week when the islanders met their couple partner’s family.

He’s a model

His bio for the show states that the his both an aircraft fueler and a model. As per his social media, Beckham is an experienced model, working with many brands and walking multiple runways. He also appears to be involved with Odell Beckham Brands, which seems to offer customers a wide array of men’s grooming products, with his father, Odell Beckham, Sr. The brand sells beard wash, balm, wax, oil, cream conditioner and more.

Kordell Beckham’s time on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6, explained

Beckham was an instant favorite with fans due to his chill demeanor and relaxed sense of humor. He was coupled with Serena Page, and though it may have been perceived early on as potentially being one-sided, she continued to grow more fond of them and they became a formidable couple and one to root for. They had a stumbling block when Beckham brought back Daia McGhee from Casa Amor. However, this made for some of the best scenes of the season as Page read him for filth and he took it all, chose to be accountable and apologized and made things right. This increased their goodwill with fans tenfold and they became the it couple of the season.

Will Kordell Beckham win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

Beckham and Page are major fan-favorites this season. Though it almost all crumbled during Casa Amor, they came back stronger, better and even more favored by the fans. America has constantly voted them as one of the top couples, even after the Casa Amor debacle. Their performance so far, coupled with the support the have for fans, makes many believe that Kordell Beckham is the top candidate to win Love Island USA. If he and Page do not win, they will likely have been beaten by JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez.

Kordell Beckham from ‘Love Island USA’ on social media

Beckham can be found on Instagram @korde1l. He nearly had 250,000 followers right before the finale, making him one of most-followed islanders this season. After the finale, his follower count will absolutely continue to rise.

The Season 6 finale of Love Island airs July 21 at 9 p.m. on Peacock.