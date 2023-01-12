Ariana DeBose’s Calypso is a highlight of latest trailer for Sony Pictures’s Marvel Universe film, Kraven the Hunter.

Directed by J.C. Chandor from a screenplay by Richard Wenk and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the title character, a deadly hunter is now out for blood. Russell Crowe also stars. According to the official description:

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

As Shadow and Act reported in 2023, DeBose’s character Calypso seems like she’s playing a slightly different role in Kraven’s life than in the comics. Calypso’s origins in the comics are as intense as Kraven’s, with Calypso sacrificing her own sister to increase her voodoo powers. It stands to reason that Calypso might not be as ruthless in the film, but with the film having Kraven split a man in half, who knows.

The film also stars Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott.

Kraven the Hunter comes to theaters this December.

Watch the new trailer below: