Kim Kardashian just inked a first-look deal with 20th Television, and one of the first projects under the deal is the Hulu series Group Chat, starring her longtime friend La La Anthony and created by Kenya Barris.

Kardashian has slowly expanded to scripted television, with her first major acting role being in Season 12 of American Horror Story, which she is following up with the upcoming Ryan Murphy FX series, All’s Fair. Now, her deal with 20th Television (the home of both AHS and All’s Fair), per Deadline’s exclusive report, “will span drama, comedy and limited series.”

Anthony will headline Group Chat, a comedy series created by Barris based on Anthony’s book, The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness. The series is in development at Hulu and is a co-production between 20th Television and BET Studios. Barris is a partner in BET Studios.

Kardashian and Anthony both executive produce the series. Barris and Adam Kassan executive produce through Khalabo Ink Society.

“I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me,” Kardashian said in a statement, per Deadline. “I had a front row seat to working with the exceptional team at 20th Television during American Horror Story: Delicate, and I’m so excited to dive into developing my first wave of television projects with the team led by Karey Burke and Eric Schrier, and to continue working alongside Craig Erwich and his entire group at Hulu and Disney.”

“Kim is a multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, who has her finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist while simultaneously helping to define it. Her success in television with our teams – from The Kardashians to American Horror Story: Delicate – coupled with her ability to capture the imaginations of millions, puts her in the unique position to develop and produce stories that will undoubtedly pierce the culture,” said Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, and Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, in a joint statement, as Deadline reported.