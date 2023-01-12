You might have thought you’d seen all of the Christmas rom-com top storylines– but we bet you didn’t think of a snowman becoming a hot boyfriend, which is what Netflix‘s upcoming holiday film Hot Frosty is all about.

The film comes to the streaming service in November and stars Christmas movie queen Lacey Chabert as a woman who finds that the snowman she places a magical scarf around has come to life–and is just the right type of guy to be her boyfriend.

According to the synopsis:

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naivete, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays…and before he melts.

The film also stars Dustin Milligan, Katy Mixon Greer, Lauren Holly, Chrishell Stause, Joe Lo Truglio and Craig Robinson.

Chabert talked about the film with Netflix’s Tudum, saying that while the film is meant to be funny, there is also a lot of real feeling behind the characters.

“It’s really funny and light and lovely. But there is also a through line of a lot of heart, and all of these characters are kind of going through something, whether it’s something more comedic or something more deeply emotionally rooted,” she said. “I think this movie has a very special tone to it.”

Here’s when Lacey Chabert’s ‘Hot Frosty’ drops on Netflix

Check out the trailer below and see if a hot snowman brings you the some holiday cheer. The film premieres on Nov. 13.