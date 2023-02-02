The film is an adaptation of a novel by Argentine writer Ariana Harwicz. As Deadline reports, “set in a remote forgotten rural area, the story follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis.” Stanfield’s role is being kept under wraps.

Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, Black Label Media, as well as Justine Ciarrocchi and Lawrence, under Excellent Cadaver, are producing the film. The picture is also financed by Black Label Media.

Stanfield’s most recent film roles were in Disney’s The Haunted Mansion and Sony’s The Book of Clarence. On the TV front, he also starred in and executive produced The Changeling on Apple TV+.

The Oscar nominee’s upcoming project include Play Dirty and El Paso, Elsewhere as well as Lear Rex, which he just recently joined.