P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson is the latest actor to join the cast of HBO and DC Studios’ upcoming DC Comics series, Lanterns, starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler.

Pierre is playing John Stewart and Chandler is Pierre’s co-lead, playing Hal Jordan. Other cast members include Jason Ritter, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan and Ulrich Thomsen. Nicole Ari Parker also recently joined in a key recurring role as Stewart’s mother.

Meanwhile, as noted in the Deadline exclusive report, Nicholson will play the young version of John Stewart Sr.

Per its official logline, Lanterns “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

The series is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. It is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes. Executive producers are Mundy, Lindelof, King and Hawes.

Nicholson, most known for P-Valley, also starred in FX’s Clipped, Netflix’s Madam CJ Walker series and more for television. On the film front, his roles include Just Mercy for Warner Bros. and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone. His stage work includes A Soldier’s Play on Broadway.