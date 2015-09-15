Nicole Ari Parker is joining the cast of HBO’s upcoming DC Comics series, Lanters, joining Aaron Pierre.

She is joining the show as Bernadette, the mother of Pierre’s character, John Stewart.

The character description reads: “Formidable and tenacious, Bernadette refuses to give up, no matter how insurmountable the odds. At her core, she’s a fiercely protective mother who has worked her entire life to ensure that she and her family will not be passed over.”

Kyle Chandler is Pierre’s co-lead, playing Hal Jordan. Other cast members include Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan and Ulrich Thomsen.

Per its official logline, Lanterns “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”

The series is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. It is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes. Executive producers are Mundy, Lindelof, King and Hawes.

Variety first broke this news.