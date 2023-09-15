If all is right in the world, Laverne Cox needs to add The Daily Show correspondent to her resume.

According to Late Nighter, the actress recently appeared as a contributor, giving a moving speech geared toward Republicans who have used transphobia in an attempt to get back into the White House.

“When you think of bullying, you probably think it’s happening in schools. And you’d be right,” said Cox as she took the stage to honor GLAAD’s Spirit Day with a 10-minute speech. “But these days, the bullying is also happening from people way more immature than teenagers: politicians.”

What is Spirit Day?

GLAAD describes Spirit Day as “the world’s most visible anti-bullying movement inspiring LGBTQ youth, especially transgender and nonbinary youth, to live their lives in their truth and authenticity. ” The organization has been celebrating Spirit Day since 2010. Its main goal is to raise awareness, spread love among LGBTQ+ youth, and prevent bullying and harassment.

“These days the bullying is also happening from people way more immature than teenagers: politicians,” she also said during the segment. “With anti-trans messaging playing such a large role in our politics, it’s no wonder we’re seeing so much anti-trans violence and suicide. And that’s something we do have hard data on. I didn’t pull that fact from the same place Republicans get their information from: www.straightoutoftheirass.com.”

“Great work, lawmakers,” the Emmy-nominated actress and activist continued during her segment. Thanks for making sure schools don’t teach about sexual orientation or gender identity. Because pretending trans kids don’t exist means they disappear. Just like pretending climate change doesn’t exist means it disappears, too. So I guess we’ll never know why my t*ts are sweating in December.”

Cox’s monologue is both hilarious and hard-hitting and we need more like this on television.

“We’re just trying to live our lives,” she also said. “We just want to be who we are and not experience stigma, violence, and discrimination for it– and most people understand this. But because that is such a simple and non-controversial truth Republicans have to flood the airwaves with made up-fear-mongering.”

Watch Laverne Cox’s full segment below: