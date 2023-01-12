Law Roach is known for dressing his clients in bold, fun and daring fashion. But just because he likes incorporating fashion staples, like florals, doesn’t mean he likes them messing with his health.

Roach has partnered with Zyrtec to show how you can enjoy the season’s blooms—whether in textile form or as the real thing—without them setting off your allergies.

“You know what, it’s so crazy how things work. I am a firm believer that the universe puts people and things in your life at the right moment, you know? And this partnership happened before [the] Met Gala. And as you can see, there was even blooms on the carpet at this year’s Met Gala,” he said to Sharronda Williams for Blavity. “[The partnership was] so organic, me being someone who suffers with seasonal allergies, you don’t want to miss out [and] you don’t want to be miserable [during] what should be the most beautiful time of the year.”

“I think springtime—especially when you get a real spring—it’s that [feeling of] you coming out of that cocoon of winter and you head into these beautiful days and you wanna be outside and nobody wants to be outside sneezing and sniffling. You wanna be able to enjoy. And I think that Zyrtec gives us the freedom to enjoy outside and the outdoors, and not only the blooms of the flowers and the trees, but also the blooms in our personal style and our wardrobe. We wanna be outside and we wanna show off who we are, and we do that through fashion.”

Fashion, confidence and floral trends

Roach said that seasonal allergies have been a huge part of his life, and now he’s glad he’s able to talk about the importance of enjoying your life with the help of Zyrtec.

Photo: Danny Vecchione

“I just think that this partnership came at the right time because they’re giving me this platform to speak out against something that has affected me for so long. And I’ve just never thought anybody cared to know that I use Zyrtec until now,” he said. “And so this partnership has been really organic and authentic, which, at this point in my career, in my life, [those are] the only things that I’m doing.”

Roach mentioned how confidence is always in season, saying, “I think when you are confident in who you are and what you are, then you could wear anything you want.”

“I wrote a whole book about it, ’cause I really do believe that fashion is the most interactive art form and we get to express ourselves and we get to tell our stories without even opening our mouths.”

With that said, how does he feel about the bloomcore aesthetic happening at the moment? Roach said that you don’t have to wear stuffy, mature florals or all-over floral outfits to participate in the trend.

“I think [there’s] all types of ways where you don’t have to go out in something [in which] everything is floral. We have to think that you can also do trends in moderation. The floral…could just be a corsage or a pin, or an earring or some type of accessory. It doesn’t necessarily have to be full-on everything floral,” he said.

“There [are] a lot of great designers who have created big businesses of florals like Oscar de la Renta. You see florals at their shows all the time, season after season,” he continued. “I think it’s about being yourself as an individual. You can take on as much or as little of the trend that you want. You could have a beautiful hairstyle and just put a flower in your hair and there you are. Now you are a part of bloomcore. So I think it’s all about being an individual and again, being confident in the choices that you make.”

Roach reflects on joining RuPaul’s Drag Race as a judge

Roach also talked about joining RuPaul’s Drag Race as a rotating guest judge for the first time last season, which has continued in the current All Stars season. Roach said that being able to be a part of the series has been “amazing.”

“You know, I always talk about RuPaul in a way that she has really changed the world. Something that was such an underground sport in a way has become so mainstream. And [it] also gives people hope and confidence, seeing those queens compete. I’ve watched that show since it first came on 15, 16, maybe 20 years ago. And to be there and be in that mix and on that show is, I think, really a testament to what’s possible,” he said. “I never thought that I would end up there and then to become a seasoned regular, I think is really amazing.”