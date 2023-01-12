Star fans who have wished for the show to come back just might get their prayers answered.

Blex Media reports that Lee Daniels has said that Star is in the works of returning to the small screen. As Blex Media states, Daniels posted a comment to an Instagram post by @Iamzoie. In the post, @Iamzoie wrote in part (in all caps), “I NEED STAR BACK BECAUSE BAYYYYYY THE WAY I WAS INVESTED[.]”

Daniels responded, writing, “Love you for this. It is being written. I appreciate everybody’s love! It’s just taken me FOREVER cause I have other projects…It’s crazy, I had NO IDEA when I created this show the response would be like this. #grateful.”

The series, which had some of the same flavor as Daniels’ other FOX series, Empire, follows young women who formed a singing group and are trying to manage the glitz, glamour and horrors of superstardom. The series starred Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, and Queen Latifah. The series also starred Miss Lawrence, Luke James, Lance Gross, Benjamin Bratt, Evan Ross, William Levy and Brandy.

The series was canceled after three seasons in 2019. At the time of the cancellation, Daniels claimed that he was going to wrap up all the loose ends in a television movie, saying in part (as reported by Variety), “We’re going to make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members–even the dead ones.”