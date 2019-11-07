Waiting to Exhale actor Lela Rochon just celebrated a big birthday, her 60th, and to commemorate the achievement she posted a video to Instagram of her in an all-black leather outfit and strutting to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter hit “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Fans are stanning the video and marveling at how fabulous she looks.

“Stepping into my next trip around the sun like… embracing all of it!! Aging is a Blessing and a Privilege!! Thank you for All the birthday wishes!!” Rochon wrote in the post’s caption. “God is Good!!”

Viewers on Instagram gushed over the video.

“It’s certain woman that are always gonna be fine…. And she’s one of them😂,” one fan wrote.

“🔥🔥🔥 Been a baddie still a baddie,” another echoed.

“Face card been serving her whole life! Whew….and those curves with that black leather and those pretty legs?! Top tier forever beauty!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍,” a fan agreed.

Fans of the actor on X, formerly known as Twitter, were just as hyped to see her new look.

One fan shared the video on the platform and wrote, “Lela Rochon looks GOOD!”

“Lela Rochon so beautiful, then and now,” another agreed.

Lela Rochon so beautiful, then and now — Beyquisha (@L0st0n6) April 18, 2024

Lela got back fine??? Oh its finna be on. — A DEI like me…. (@BrokeJackjonson) April 18, 2024

Rochon, along with Yvette Nicole Brown, Orlando Jones and Pooch Hall, have been cast in the New Orleans spinoff of Carl Weber’s The Family Business, as Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported. This new iteration will follow club owner Big Shirley Duncan, played by Rochon, as she fights for her territory against an underworld boss rising in the ranks. The show will air on BET+, and a premiere date has yet to be announced.