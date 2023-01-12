The Ingalls family is coming back as Little House on the Prairie is getting a reboot at Netflix.

Based on the series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the series originally aired in the 1970s, starring Michael Landon, Karen Grassle Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, and Matthew Labyorteaux as the Ingalls family. The series also later starred Black actors Joe Kagan, De’voreaux White and Hester-Sue Terhune, and featured storylines that called out societal issues such as racism.

The new series will bring the Ingalls family’s adventures to a new audience. As the logline describes (per Variety), “Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Netflix’s vice president of drama series Jinny Howe said in a statement how the streaming service is excited to bring new life to the Ingalls Wilder’s books.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” she said. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

Rebecca Sonnenshire will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Joy Gorman Wettels executive producing through Joy Coalition. Friendly Family Productions’ Trip Friendly (who is also the son of Ed Friendly, the producer of the 1970s series) will also executive produce alongside Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel. Anonymous Content and CBS will produce for Netflix.