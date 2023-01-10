It looks like Bambi is ready to move on like Mya. Nearly a year after her divorce from Lil Scrappy, the mother of three is giving dating a try. In this exclusive preview of an upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, she joins Karlie Redd on a double date. The conversation gets spicy when they discuss non-monogamous relationships. When Bambi’s date brings up polygamy, Redd says she’s had her own experiences.

“I’ve been in that,” she states. “I might as well be [in a polygamous relationship]. I can’t waste time on someone who wants to send rings to another girl…” Bambi asks if Redd’s man sent engagement rings to another girl, which Redd says yes. “Why are you still like straddling the fence?” Bambi asks. “I’m not straddling the fence…we have business…” In her confessional, Redd says it’s not easy to walk away from her relationship because they still live together and are in business together. Redd then excuses herself from the table to answer the phone for her “primary boyfriend,” per a production note that appears on the screen. Watch the clip below to see what happens.

Bambi and Scrappy share three young children. He’s currently going around the world with his ex, and mother of his oldest child, Erica Dixon. His relationship with Bambi is non-existent. The two don’t speak.

Watch the preview below. The episode airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on MTV.