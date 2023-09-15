Another Love Is Blind couple bites the dust.

This time, season 7’s Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis are officially calling it quits after one year of marriage. The couple, which received a polarizing response from fans because of information that came out on social media during the season, tied the knot during the most recent season of the Netflix reality television dating series.

“After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” said Adionser in a statement shared with People. “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.”

“This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared,” Adionser continued in her statement. “ I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

In his own statement a day after Adionser’s, Francis says he’s taking full accountability.

“As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage,” he said on his Instagram story, as Bossip reported. “This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another. While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome. I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley’s decision to move forward in a way that prioritizes her peace and happiness.”

What happened between Ashley and Tyler?

Social media went awry when as the season aired, lots of information was revealed on social media about Francis being the father of children. On the show, he said that he was the father of three biological children and claimed to have donated sperm to his friend. The actual events and timeline have been debated by both Francis, the mother of his children and one of his exes. Despite this information coming out, Adionser stood by her man, defending her then-husband during the hit show’s Season 7 reunion after the season had filmed.

Now, just a few months since the contestants reunited for the reunion, Adionser and Francis have closed the short chapter on their fairytale love story after falling in love and getting married.

How many ‘Love is Blind ‘couples are still married today?

According to Netflix, only 11 couples from the seven seasons of the Love is Blind experiment remain married today.