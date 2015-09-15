Love is Blind is back for Season 7, which is sure to certain drive discourse on social media as it has done since the series’ inception on Netflix.

For the seventh season, the show is set in Washington, D.C. and follows another group of singles searching for love as they participate in the dating experiment where the meet someone without face-to-face interaction, get engaged and explore how their life would be before they decide whether or not to get married.

The couples that got engaged in the pods are:

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka were engaged following a love quad that also involved Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy.

Hannah ended up ending this with with Leo to pursue Nick, which resulted in a spiral from Leo that somehow still resulted in him getting engaged to Brittany.

“You didn’t really realize you were love triangle to do, right? I think it was just unique that this is what this experience is,” Hannah said in a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “If someone else is dating the guy that you’re dating, it’s OK, and this is what we’re doing. So, just being transparent about what’s going on. And it’s confusing. You can like multiple people and it’s very confusing, so I think [it’s about[ having patience and grace with everyone and just being open and communicating. If things are happening, let the other person know.”

Taking place near the end of the first six episodes, one of the biggest watercooler moments has definitely been the moment with Nick and the ducks, much to Hannah’s chagrin. Nick also spoke about how he had to live up to the perception that the other women had built up about him in the pods.

“I took it kind of fun and light,” he said. “It wasn’t a bad compliment that they were giving me honestly. I was just trying to create conversation [and] form some connections. And Hannah would make jokes about my nicknames….Nick Suave, he [Tyler] calls me Slick Nick, [laughs] but it is just authentic me. It’s what you get. All the women were great over there, so I enjoyed talking with them all. Maybe that comes across a certain way, but there was nothing to it.”

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis

One of the top couples to look out for this season is Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis. Out of the engaged couples, so far, they seem to have little to no drama and are gelling pretty well, instantly becoming fan-favorites.

Ashley talked about coming into the experience and being comfortable despite the fact that a lot of times, Black women are hyper-scrutinized on reality television.”

“I definitely would say that the phrase, ‘Don’t be the angry Black woman,’ did cross my mind once or twice,” she said. “Not that I am that way, but we do tend to get the persona that if you do react out of irritation or anger. So, I did try to keep my emotions to a certain level at certain times. However, you do have to show up as you, and you’ve got to take up the space, and you’ve to take up the room no matter what or where you are. After a while, once I got pretty comfortable, that wasn’t really a factor.”

For Tyler, he was able to immediately open up about himself and be vulnerable with not only Ashley, but with audiences as well as he talked about his upbringing, family and childhood.

“I didn’t grow up being vulnerable,” he said. “It was, ‘Men don’t cry,’ ‘Toughen it up.’ But then, I was put into an environment where 15 other men are opening up and telling me it’s OK to open. It was new for me, and every woman I talked to would say, ‘Hey, it’s OK.’ [I opened] up and [found] out that, it’s OK to express your emotions…no one’s judging you…they’re not calling you less of a man for it. And our relationship, it did change to where it’s like you can communicate about anything. You can express your feelings as a man and a woman’s not going to bash you for it. It was very comforting. It felt safe.”

Marissa George and Ramses Prashad

Marissa George ended up getting engaged to Ramses Prashad, and they are another couple that viewers are keeping a close eye on for this season.

Marissa had similar thoughts as Ashley in regards to how she thought she would be perceived within this experience.

“I feel that with this experiment [and] Love is Blind in general, I feel like they generally portray Black women very well,” she said. “So I felt very comfortable coming on here and being portrayed in the correct manner. And so, I showed up as myself. I definitely didn’t think too much about the angry black woman thing. That is such a thing, but I did just want to make sure I was just myself and I wanted people to also say we are not a monolith and that we are all different types of Black people and Black girls. I thought the show would be a good one to show that.”

Taylor Krause and Garrett Hoseman

Taylor Krause and Garrett Hoseman, engaged as well, are a standout couple and had a lot of important conversations so far during the show. Taylor had a key moment in the early episodes when she spoke about potentially being fetishized or suitors having preconceived notions of her based upon race.

“I wanted to present just as me and I wanted to not have my ethnicity be part of the equation,” she said. “As an Asian woman, I do get comments sometimes that make me very uncomfy. My ethnicity is sexualized and I just wanted to take that out of it. It’s funny that my mom’s name is a giveaway for that. And so, being able to protect my ethnicity and just show up as myself and not have any assumptions or projections about what I look like [and] how I’d act was really my intention.”

Other couples who got engaged are:

Alex Byrd and Tim Godbee

Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson

Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy

Though they got engaged, producers did not follow their journey and they soon ended things.