Months after filing for divorce from Tyler Francis, Netflix‘s Love Is Blind Season 7 alum Ashley Adionser is speaking out about the sperm donor situation that unfolded during Love Is Blind. In a sit-down with fellow Love Is Blind alum AD Smith, she reflected on her decision to stand by Francis and how that decision ultimately unraveled.

Viewers may recall that Adionser learned her soon-to-be husband, Francis, had been a sperm donor for three children. Later, social media users raised concerns about inconsistencies in Francis’ story, questioning whether he had an ongoing relationship with the children’s mother, a woman named Bre. Bre later came forward, alleging that Francis had been an active father to their children before appearing on the show but cut off contact after filming began. Additional questions emerged about Bre’s identity as an openly lesbian woman and what that meant for her past involvement with Francis.

Francis said Bre wanted to raise the children with a woman and that his role was more akin to a “godfather.” At the time, Adionser publicly supported him. However, weeks after the reunion episode aired, she announced their separation.

What did Ashley Adionser say she learned after ‘Love Is Blind’ aired?

In her discussion with Smith, Adionser said she began her own investigation after Bre spoke publicly and realized the extent of what she described as Francis’ dishonesty.

“Now I have to question the person I’m laying next to,” she said. “And I think that that’s such a scary feeling—to not know what’s true, what’s not true. He’s a pathological liar. And I was looking at this man like, ‘Who are you?’ And if we don’t have the two biggest things in a marriage, which are trust and honesty, then what do we have?”

Why did Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis split after ‘Love Is Blind’?

Adionser said she felt misled by both Francis and the show’s production team. “When it first came out, when we had the conversation about the sperm donor on camera, the whole camera crew was crying. People came up to him afterward and thanked him essentially for his service,” she said, referring to his decision to become a sperm donor, which she initially viewed as commendable.

She also addressed the public criticism she received—especially from Black women—saying that she felt she faced more scrutiny than Francis did. She confirmed that she is no longer in contact with him.

Watch the full video below: