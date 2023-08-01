Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of the upcoming premiere of Love is Blind Season 8 on Netflix.

In the exclusive preview, we get a first look at one of the first conversations between Devin and Brittany in the pods as they bond over nicknames and basketball.

Per his official show bio on Netflix’s Tudum, Devin, 29, is described as a “sneakerhead” who “built his own basketball training business and mentoring program to help kids reach their goals. When he’s not on the court as a high school coach, he opts to forgo the bar scene to stay in and cook up delicious dishes.” He hopes to meet “a woman who supports him from the sidelines during big games and in the kitchen every night as his sous chef.”

Meanwhile, Brittany, 35, is a partnerships executive (who’s worked with the NBA, NFL and MLB) and sports lover who moved to Minneapolis because of her openness to new experiences. She also is a former Division I college athlete. She’d “like to match with someone who’s just as curious and game to swing for the fences”

Watch the preview below:

Love Is Blind Season 8 premieres on Feb. 14, aka Valentine’s Day.