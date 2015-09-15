Peacock has dropped the highly anticipated first trailer for Love Island: Beyond the Villa, the Love Island USA spinoff focusing on the breakout cast of Season 6.

Season 6, which took the world by storm last summer, was by far the most popular Love Island USA season to date. It is regarded as the season to bring the show into the mainstream pop culture zeitgeist, and this is mostly attributed to the Season 6 cast.

The main cast for Love Island: Beyond the Villa includes JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington.

Other former Islanders will make appearances well. Kordell Beckham had previously been confirmed to appear after he and Page said that a scheduling conflict resulted in him not being able to be a part of the show’s main cast. And as shown in the trailer, Season 6-er Nicole Jacky is also appearing in the season.

What will ‘Beyond the Villa’ be about

The jam-packed trailer showcases a lot of fun (and drama) ahead. Some of what is teased in the trailer is a tiff between Martin and Walker, Craig and Rodriguez not living together, Page dealing with Beckham traveling a lot for work, a sitdown between Washington and Jacky, showdowns between Martin and Evans and more.

Here’s the official description:

The first-of-its-kind spinoff from the pop culture phenomenon, LOVE ISLAND USA, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.

Photo: Peacock

When does ‘Beyond the Villa’ premiere and when do episodes air?

The series premieres on Sunday, July 13. After this, new episodes will premiere every Thursday at 9 p.m. beginning July 17.

Watch the trailer below: