As Love Island USA Season 6 continues to take the world by storm ahead of its upcoming reunion, Peacock has renewed the spinoff, Love Island Games, for Season 2.

Season 1 aired last year, and Season 2 will return in 2025 and feature fan-favorite Islanders from the U.S., UK and Australia.

The cast, premiere schedule and filming location will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the description:

Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND GAMES brings together cross-franchise fan-favorite Islanders from across the globe for a second shot at love as they compete to be crowned the champion of LOVE ISLAND GAMES. Romance will meet competition as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Justine Ndiba (Love Island USA Season 2) and Jack Fowler (Love Island Series 4) won Love Island Games Season 1.

Peacock is basking in the success of Love Island USA‘s most recent season, won by Serena Page and Kordell Beckham. Season 6 was the No. 1 most-watched streaming original reality series in the U.S., with over 1 billion minutes watched, per Nielsen.

Love Island Games is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. Season 1 executive producers included David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani, Sophie Bush, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

It is based on the format by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.