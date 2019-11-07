Fans of Love Island USA Season 6 have had a lot to say about this season’s crop of singles on social media. Kendall Washington, who has been deemed one of the messiest–if not the messiest islanders of the season, is one of the most-talked-about contestants, whether you love or hate him.

Read on for everything you need to know about Washington, and whether or not he could actually win.

He’s from San Diego

Per his official Love Island USA cast bio, the 27-year-old is from San Diego native, but now lives in Dallas, where he works as a territory sales manager.

Prior to this, he had several roles at the Dallas Stars, a NHL franchise. Washington is an alum of Texas Christian University. He attended the university from 2014 to 2018.

Other Kendall Washington fun facts

Also included in his official bio is his favorite movie, which is Ratatouille, the fact that he has to sleep with five pillows each night, and breaking up with his girlfriend while “floating down a water park lazy river.”

Kendall Washington’s time on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6, explained

Washington has been one of the more polarizing characters on the season. Though he has been beloved by many for hyping up the other contestants and his energetic personality, others have been critical of him during his time on the show, and he has even been called out by fellow contestants for acting one way in their face and saying different things behind their backs.

He was initially coupled up with Hannah Smith, the first out of the season, and after pairing, the two didn’t share much chemistry. He them coupled up with Nicole Jacky, one of the first two bombshells, and they hit it off. Allegedly thinking that she was going to twist during the ‘Stick or Twist’ challenge, Washington decided to twist even though Jacky chose to stick. They made it through this and they also came back from Casa Amor both single.

Most of the backlash Washington comes in when she actively encouraged the other men in the villa to pursue other partners, and even compared the experiences to the women they left back at the villa. And after this, once returning to the vila, the OG women thought that it was two-faced that he said that he encouraged their villa relationships and were supposed to be their friends, but somehow also encouraged the men to get with the Casa Amor girls.

Will Kendall Washington win ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6?

Jacky and Washington have consistently been voted as one of the top couples in the public vote. However, it is unlikely that Washington and Jacky will win the competition. For one, Jacky is the only non-original girl that is left in the villa, which puts them at a disadvantage.

Also, Washington and Jacky typically receive less buzz on social media when compared to the other three couples. Then, there is the backlash that Washington received during the Casa Amor stage of the competition. For these reasons, Kendall Washington will likely not win Love Island USA Season 6.

Kendall Washington from ‘Love Island USA’ on social media

Washington can be found on Instagram @kendallwashington. Pre-finale, he had nearly 90,000 followers, and this is surely to grow after the finale.

The Season 6 finale of Love Island airs July 21 at 9 p.m. on Peacock.