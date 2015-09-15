On Wednesday, the Love Island USA Season 6 cast flocked to New York City for the reunion episode taping for the viral, breakout season that officially put the American iteration of the famed reality franchise on the map.

This season’s islanders taped the reunion at Chelsea Studios in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan.

A massive success, Season 6 was the No. 1 most-watched streaming original reality series in the U.S., with over 1 billion minutes watched, per Nielsen.

When will the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion air on Peacock?

Ariana Madix returns to host the reunion, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock.

Who attended the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion?

Winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham attended the taping, as well as runner-ups Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi and finalists JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. Finalists Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington were also there.

Long-lasting OGs Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Rob Rauch and Season 6 mainstay Liv Walker were also present.

Rounding out the reunion participants are Casa Amor islanders Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera, Sierra Sade Mills, Catherine Marshall and Daia McGee, early outs Hannah Smith and Coye Simmons, Season 5 returnees Harrison Luna and Kassy Castillo, early bombshells Connor Newsum, Hakeem Newkirk and Andrea Carmona, and short-lived bombshells Nigel Okafor and Cassidy Laudano.

Caine Bacon, the only male contestant from Casa Amor to make it in the villa, was apparently set to be at the reunion but is now not attending, possibly as a result of controversial comments he made.

Love Island USA Season 6 Photo Call pictures

View selects from the photo call for the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion taping below:

(L-R) Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb attend the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 14: (L-R) Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin and Nicole Jacky attend the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

(L-R) Miguel Harichi, Kordell Beckham, Kendall Washington and Kenny Rodriguez attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Serena Page attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

JaNa Craig attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Miguel Harichi and Kordell Beckham attend the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Kendall Washington attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Kordell Beckham attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Kenny Rodriguez attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Miguel Harichi attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

(L-R) Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera, Catherine Marshall, Sierra Sade Mills and Daia McGhee attend the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Hakeem Newkirk attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Sierra Sade Mills attends the “Love Island USA: The Reunion” photo call at Chelsea Studios on August 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)