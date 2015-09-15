On Wednesday, the Love Island USA Season 6 cast flocked to New York City for the reunion episode taping for the viral, breakout season that officially put the American iteration of the famed reality franchise on the map.
This season’s islanders taped the reunion at Chelsea Studios in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan.
A massive success, Season 6 was the No. 1 most-watched streaming original reality series in the U.S., with over 1 billion minutes watched, per Nielsen.
When will the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion air on Peacock?
Ariana Madix returns to host the reunion, which airs Aug. 19 on Peacock.
Who attended the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion?
Winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham attended the taping, as well as runner-ups Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi and finalists JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. Finalists Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington were also there.
Long-lasting OGs Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Rob Rauch and Season 6 mainstay Liv Walker were also present.
Rounding out the reunion participants are Casa Amor islanders Daniela N. Ortiz Rivera, Sierra Sade Mills, Catherine Marshall and Daia McGee, early outs Hannah Smith and Coye Simmons, Season 5 returnees Harrison Luna and Kassy Castillo, early bombshells Connor Newsum, Hakeem Newkirk and Andrea Carmona, and short-lived bombshells Nigel Okafor and Cassidy Laudano.