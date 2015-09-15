Did Love Island USA Season 7 deliver the most shocking face cracks of the century…or at least in the show’s history?

If you thought the third dumping of Season 6 with Andrea Carmona gave the Islanders the biggest shocks, Season 7 on Peacock clearly thought to outdo that as votes from America triggered an Islander vote, and the second Islander was dumped from the season.

The episode gave ultimate dramatics and was hands down the most entertaining episode of the season so far. From Amaya Espinal’s suddenly iconic “We don’t wanna do that” line to Huda Mustafa being baffled that America just may not be rooting for her closed-off connection, the episode is everything that a peak episode of Love Island USA consists of.

Who did America vote for the bombshells to couple with

The events of the episode were triggered by the fact that fans got to have what may be the most power they’ve ever had in Love Island USA history. For the three recent bombshells that entered the villa, America could which Islander in a current couple that could be recoupled with the bombshells.

The couples that were selected by America were: Olandria Carthen, formerly paired with Taylor Williams, now paired with bombshell Jalen Brown; Hannah Fields, formerly paired with Charlie Georgiou, now paired with bombshell Pepe Garcia; and in the most shocking recoupling of the night, Jeremiah Fields, formerly paired with Huda Mustafa, now paired with bombshell Iris Kendall.

Who did the Islanders vote to be dumped?

The Islanders voted for Charlie Georgiou to be dumped after he was made vulnerable, along with Taylor Williams and Huda Mustafa, when America paired Hannah Fields with Pepe Garcia.

The Islanders who were not impacted by America’s recoupling were allowed to vote. Ace Green and Nic Vansteenberghe voted for Huda Mustafa to be dumped, because they felt as if she has not wanted to explore any other connections. Chelley Bissainthe, Cierra Ortega and Amaya Espinal voted for Georgiou, and Austin Shepard voted for Taylor Williams. Amaya was the last vote, and it seems that since Charlie tried to explore a connection with her after Hananh’s connection with Pepe, she saw this as a betrayal of her good friend in the villa, and that influenced her decision to vote off Charlie.

Reactions to ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7, Episode 12

On social media, fans were raving about the episode and received it with critical acclaim, although many were split on who they actually wanted to be dumped.

One fan wrote, “The empath in me kinda feels bad…. But like. THIS WAS STRAIGHT CINEMA! The tears, Amaya repeatedly saying they don’t want to do this, Ace and Nic voting Huda, Hannah crying like Charlie being sent to war. S7 already solidified as a GREAT season 10/10. #LoveIslandUSA.”

Speaking about Ace, another person said, “hate him or love him but his reactions to huda & her delusions are so funny & real idc #LoveIslandUSA.”

hate him or love him but his reactions to huda & her delusions are so funny & real idc #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/TRm5fLwKEa — love saw hzr | love island era (@hozussy) June 16, 2025

Applauding the fan vote, another person said, “this is what happens when america unites, we just witnessed one of the greatest episode of reality tv ever #LoveIslandUSA.”

this is what happens when america unites, we just witnessed one of the greatest episode of reality tv ever #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/wRz0j4s8a0 — ᵔᴥᵔ (@laeswrld) June 16, 2025

On Amaya’s emotional and hilarious reality TV moment, one person said, “ace and amaya performance tonight was wonderful they might not like each but WOAH they make great television! #LoveIslandUSA.”