You can refer Love Island USA winner Serena Page as “Serena with the good hair.”

The reality star, who recently became an overnight sensation after winning Season 6 of the Peacock reality show and helping catapult the show to being the mainstream hit of the summer, partnered with the viral Cécred salon to give fans and inside look into her wash day.

In the latest video from Beyoncé’s haircare brand, Page gets the full Cécred experience, lead by celebrity stylist and trichologist Dr. Kari Williams, who’s the brand’s director of education.

While in Dr. Williams’s Cécred chair, Page confessed that her hair has been in braids for “ten-plus weeks” and “it hasn’t had enough tlc while I was on the island.” She added that she hasn’t had enough time to give her hair moisture or styling beyond a slick back bun. After sharing she’s planning on wearing “middle part, buss down” style next, Dr. Williams recommended a couple of treatments to ensure your hair is in the perfect condition for her new style.

Dr. Williams went in with Cécred’s clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub to remove buildup on Page’s scalp. After that, Dr. Williams washed and conditioned Page’s hair, as they talked about the reality star’s decision to wear braids while filming the show.

“I knew the maintenance wouldn’t be much of anything,” Page said.

Page’s Love Island USA beau and partner, Kordell Beckham, was also featured in the video, appearing to have his own wash day at the Cécred salon.

As Page’s hair was styled, the reality star played a game of “This or That,” where she revealed her preferences when keeping her hair happy and healthy.

Page’s Cécred partnership comes as the Love Island Season 6 cast members have immediately become superstars after exiting the villa and all gaining over a million followers.

The collab also follows Beckham’s partnership of his own with Cheez-It, which was announced earlier this week.

“This is literally a dream come true,” Beckham told Blavity in an exclusive statement. “I have wanted to collab with Cheez-It my whole life! Back when I was playing football with the goal of making it into the league, I told everyone I wanted my first endorsement to be with Cheez-It. I didn’t make it to the league, but I made it to Cheez-It; so, I won!”