Destiny Payton is back on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The Detroit native made her debut in Season 2, and fans weren’t immediately receptive. Initially, she was married and expecting her first baby. But just three weeks after giving birth to her son, Law, her ex filed for divorce. She was reluctant to share what was happening with her divorce on camera, and for viewers and even some co-stars, she came off as guarded and sometimes cold. But she said she was simply going through the motions — and having to deal with everything publicly made things more difficult.

She thought she found love again in a man named Moses, who she said she was friends with for 15 years. But not too long after their breakup, she learned Moses was dating and quickly married her former producer from the show, Sunni. Both Moses and Sunni appear in the current season, alongside Payton, as viewers try to make sense of this love triangle and professional violation.

In an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Payton gave us a teaser of what’s to come after the ordeal and dished on her longstanding issues with Melody Shari. Payton also reflected on how she’s still standing after all the trauma.