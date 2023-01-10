Having your relationship displayed on reality television gives the world an invitation to share their opinions, and most of the time, the opinions aren’t positive.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville newbies Ken Lee and LaTricia Reedus’ relationship is unconventional. She’s been separated from her longtime husband for several years, but currently dating and living with Ken Lee, who is helping raise her children in their father’s absence. Fans watched a tense conversation between her and her ex regarding his emotional abuse and neglect during their marriage and how his exit impacted their young children. He’s resentful of Ken’s presence in their kids’ lives. Additionally, LaTricia’s past “situationship” with Martell Holt has caused many questions. And social media users have held her to the fire.

In a recent interview with Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast where he opened up about the difficulties of their lives playing out on the show. So much so that he previously skipped out on a scheduled interview with King because he didn’t want to answer the tough questions.

“Me and Tricia had a disagreement and one thing about me is I don’t like people trying to make a fool out of me…we had a disagreement. I think Tricia’s attitude about certain things where she has to be held accountable can be a little much,” he said. “And I’ve been going through lot of stuff myself. My brother is in prison. My friend has his own problems. I’m the shoulder to lean on and the shoulder to cry on for a lot of people. When it comes to Tricia, that’s a safe space or should be…so when things aren’t right, it pisses me off the most…I lost my cool. There was a build-up.

Things got so tough that he admitted to leaving LaTricia for a few days due to the show. “I left. I typically don’t leave. I’ll go across the street or stay in my car, but I left. I went to a hotel out of town for two or three days,” he explained. Luckily, things are seemingly back on track between them.