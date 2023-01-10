During the season finale of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, tensions reached a boiling point when Ken Lee confronted Latricia “Trish” Reedus about her past connection with Martell Holt. Trish was initially introduced as a personal trainer for the cast, but early in the season, her interactions with Martell suggested they had a history. While both have acknowledged spending time together at Martell’s home, including watching a movie, they remained vague about whether their relationship was romantic.

The timeline of their past connection precedes Trish and Ken’s relationship but overlaps with Martell’s marriage to Melody Shari Rodgers. Throughout the season, Ken sought clarity, but Trish grew frustrated with repeatedly addressing the topic, leading to an intense confrontation.

Ken confronts Trish

After continued discussions about Trish’s history with Martell, Ken expressed frustration, accusing Trish of not being fully transparent. In response, Trish countered that Martell and her estranged husband, Marques, were occupying too much space in their home.

Ken became visibly upset, stating, “We’re done. I don’t want to talk about it. You’re not going to f****** make it seem like… you’re the f****** problem.”

Trish fired back, “You’re the ******** problem!”

The argument escalated further when Ken referenced his financial contributions to Trish and her children. “F*** it! I paid for all of this! All this s***—me. Ain’t nobody else, because of me,” he claimed.

At that point, Trish signaled to production that it was time to wrap filming. She followed Ken to the garage, where he continued venting. “All the cars in the driveway—I don’t pay for? Your truck is all the way in another apartment building, broke down because I gotta go fix it!… When you struggling, tell your kids,” he said before leaving.

The status of their relationship will be revealed in the upcoming three-part reunion special.

Marques addresses the situation

Another key figure in the ongoing drama is Trish’s estranged husband, Marques, who has faced accusations of neglecting his responsibilities as a father and contributing to the tension between Trish and Ken.

During Trish and Ken’s dispute, Ken referenced a text message from the early stages of their relationship in which Trish allegedly told Marques she would take him back. Trish claimed she did not recall sending the message, but Marques later confirmed the exchange.

According to Urban Belle Mag, Marques addressed the situation via his Instagram Story, writing, “So we fought in front of my kids… F*** this TV s***… this is real life and s*** just got realer 💯.”

He also publicly apologized to his children, writing, “I’m sorry to my kids for what happened tonight 😢.” Marques added, “Wow… the Devil been in plain sight.”