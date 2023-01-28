As Urban Belle Mag reported, Rodgers took to TikTok recently to show receipts that she says prove Steele may have been using her to get on the show.

Furthermore, she says Steele is a friend of her ex-husband Martell Holt’s longtime mistress, Arionne Curry. Rodgers shared with her followers that a strange text message was sent to the phone her son uses. Previously, Rodgers said Holt had given the phone to Curry.

In the messages, the mystery sender discussed a recent episode of the reality series. In the episode, Destiny Payton claimed that Rodgers was in constant communication with Curry during their love triangle, and was teaching her how to cheat in a respectful manner, which Rodgers denied. When asked why their friendship ended, Rodgers shared Payton crossed the line by posting a picture with smiling next to Holt and Curry alongside with his and Rodgers’ four children. Allegedly, due to her custody agreement, Rodgers is not allowed to post her children on social media.

The sender wrote in the message: “Hey hey. Girl my jaw is on the floor from last night. But I’m glad Destiny called her out.” Rodgers says she pretended to be Curry and responded, “What you thought,” and the two went back in fourth until Rodgers asked, “When the last time you talked to her though,” and the person stop responding. Rodgers called to the phone to try to record the voice, and says she realized it was Steele.

You can view a portion of Rodgers’ videos over at Urban Belle Mag, and view a recap from YouTuber Kempire, below: